Potsdam VFW closes post, keeps charter alive

POTSDAM — Down, but not out, the Roy D. Graves VFW Post 1194, located on the Corner of Washington and Market streets in the village is closing its doors after nearly 50 years, but Commander Robert “Bob” S. Crary said the 83-year-old Post will still be hanging on.
In front of the 95 Market St. VFW Post stands the Plumley Real Estate sign, announcing the sale for the building. The lights are out and on the side of the building is a dumpster.
Mr. Crary said the decision to close the doors there was “bittersweet” but attributed the decision to attrition and a lack of volunteers.
“I’ve never been a real emotional guy myself, but this is a very bittersweet decision,” he said. “ A lot of my life has gone into this. A lot of my family’s life has gone into this, as well as a few volunteers. It’s unfortunate that we have to do it.”
He said the organization was strong, back when he took over as commander in 2012-2013, but volunteers for events like Queen of Hearts events and bartenders became harder and harder to come by.
“Right around last fall, about a year ago, we started having issues there . . . it seemed like the clientele was slowly declining,” he said. “It was attrition. Times have changed and the client-based clientele, whether it be veterans or associate members coming in, supporting the post and financially at the bar, cantina, had dropped tremendously.”
What also makes the decision emotional is the cleaning out of the old post.
But not everything is going into a dumpster. Photos from World War I, World War II, as well as some potential Korean and Vietnam era photos, that hang throughout the post are going to be donated to the Potsdam Museum.
“I just don’t want anything to happen to them,” Mr. Crary said. “I think that’s the best thing for those pictures, so they are not getting in the wrong hands, they won’t get lost, they won’t get destroyed, but they will remain there, hopefully forever.”
And although the doors to the Market Street post are closing, Mr. Crary said, “we are going out on a good note, but we aren’t out all the way just yet.”
“Currently we have not surrendered our charter,” he said. “We have no plans to surrender our charter. We are just selling the building. So we will still be the Roy D. Graves VFW Post 1194, and we can have a meeting in my living room if we wanted to. But we have a lot of options to hold our meetings in a lot of places, but we are just taking baby steps right now.”
Other area organizations have reached out in support, Mr. Crary said, like VFW posts in Gouverneur and Canton as well the Potsdam Amvets and Elks Lodge, offering meeting places.
“So they have been very supportive,” he said. “It’s just a lot of work to maintain an organization like this. You need a lot of manpower. Two or three guys just can’t do it.”
Mr. Crary reminisced over the history of the post and its three locations, Main Street, next to the North Country Saving’s Bank, to Maynard Street, where the building burned down in the late 1960s to its last location, which he said was bought in 1970 from an organization called the OPI Fraternity.
But through it all, he said what he would miss most is the people.
“That’s what I’m going to miss the most. We did some volunteer stuff with the community. We hosted Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day,” Mr. Crary said. “The last two years we got heavily involved in the annual Wounded Warrior Outdoor Program that we helped sponsor. We’ll still be involved, but obviously we won’t be able to support it financially.
“Who knows,” he said. “Maybe down the road here we’ll have a bunch of guys and gals who’ll step up say, ‘Hey, we’d like to start a new VFW and find a new home and go from there.”
