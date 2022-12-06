POTSDAM — The village board on Monday night ratified an agreement with the town board that will see both entities supporting the new pickleball courts at Sandstoner Park. Town and village residents will both pay a reduced membership rate of $60, with everyone else paying $125.
The town will pay $12,500 per year toward the courts for five years starting Jan. 1, with the village handling the maintenance. The town board last month passed its end of the deal in a split vote, 3-2, with councilors Alissa T. Hardiman and Lynn Hall opposed.
“I know there’s differences between the town and the village but when we talk about recreation we’re talking about our kids and our kids are our biggest resource in northern New York as far as I’m concerned,” Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson said Monday night. “I truly hope this can be a catalyst to a new relationship with the town for the recreation area.”
“Let’s make this a great place for children. Let’s give them a place to go, something safe and healthy to do and I’m hoping this can be just the step to bringing things back together again,” Mr. Thompson said.
Prior to the town council’s vote last month, Ms. Hall said she doesn’t like the idea that the courts, funded by taxpayer money, would be locked up at night.
“I don’t like the idea of taxpayer money going to a public space that’s locked up. I don’t have a clear understanding of who’s letting people in and out,” she said. It’s not clear to me what the $12,500 is used for.”
She noted that Pine Street Arena is generally locked, and she agrees with that because “it’s higher risk” because it houses expensive machinery like an ice resurfacer.
“There’s a lot more at stake,” Ms. Hall said.
Ms. Hardiman said she wants to see if pickleball is just a fad before spending money on it.
“There’s a lot of enthusiasm right now for something new and different. I don’t know if we have to jump on this right now, but can we put a pin in it and come back to it in a year and see if they’re still as enthusiastic about it?” she said. “I really want to support this but to me it seems like a really large amount of money. I’m wondering what the public will think if we throw such a large amount of money at pickleball.”
She added that she’d be more inclined to support the spending “if it was for a more multi purpose, like a rec center, more people would be likely to use.”
Councilor Marty G. Miller said he thinks spending the money is “the right thing to do.” He noted that the courts aren’t free.
Users have to pay a membership fee, with village residents getting a discounted rate. Now that the town is contributing, town residents living outside the village will pay the same discounted fee. He also pointed out that the town board had discussed installing pickleball courts at Postwood Park, and now they can use what they may have spent on that for something else.
“We never have to do any maintenance … we’ll have no responsibility for the courts. They’ll be taken care of,” Mr. Miller said.
“I like Marty’s idea of the one-time contribution. I think we don’t need to spend money on pickleball courts at Postwood if we have access as town residents to pickleball courts in the village,” Councilor Toni A. Kennedy said. “We can use that space and money at Postwood for something different.”
Town Supervisor Ann M. Carvill said she likes the idea of town funds going toward something that encourages adult exercise.
“It’s not something the village or the township … has given much of an opportunity to,” she said. “I like working collaboratively for the benefit of the public.”
