Both Potsdam boards will back pickleball courts

POTSDAM — The village board on Monday night ratified an agreement with the town board that will see both entities supporting the new pickleball courts at Sandstoner Park. Town and village residents will both pay a reduced membership rate of $60, with everyone else paying $125.

The town will pay $12,500 per year toward the courts for five years starting Jan. 1, with the village handling the maintenance. The town board last month passed its end of the deal in a split vote, 3-2, with councilors Alissa T. Hardiman and Lynn Hall opposed.

