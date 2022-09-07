POTSDAM — Village trustees on Monday night hired a fire truck driver after residents and firefighters showed up at their previous meeting and demanded they keep and fill the position. The board also appointed a new treasurer and deputy clerk.
The board appointed Matthew R. Kroeger of Canton to the fire driver post at $24.89 per hour. At the village board’s Aug. 15 meeting, a couple dozen members of the public and Potsdam firefighters showed up to urge the board to keep the position to which Mr. Kroeger was appointed on Monday.
Village officials had discussed cutting the position, which would have left the Potsdam Fire Department with three paid drivers. Those who spoke during the Aug. 15 meeting said that would leave the fire department dangerously understaffed and cause longer response times.
Village board members later in that meeting said cutting the position was discussed, but not seriously considered, and they verbally committed to filling the fourth paid driver position.
The board also appointed Isabelle Gates-Schult of Potsdam as the new village treasurer at a $63,000 salary. She replaces former treasurer Cara L. Adams, who resigned from the village on Aug. 5 and has accepted a new position as the Potsdam Central School District treasurer.
A former Canton village clerk, Ms. Adams had been appointed Potsdam village treasurer in July 2021.
The village board named Georgine L. Scott of Madrid as the new deputy clerk and registrar at a $43,500 salary. She replaces Heather Wells.
In other news, the village board voted to match a $7,000 contribution in APRA funding from the town of Potsdam to the Potsdam Fire Department.
