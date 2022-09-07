Header headery

Potsdam Fire Department’s Engine 49 is parked at the fire station on Main Street. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — Village trustees on Monday night hired a fire truck driver after residents and firefighters showed up at their previous meeting and demanded they keep and fill the position. The board also appointed a new treasurer and deputy clerk.

The board appointed Matthew R. Kroeger of Canton to the fire driver post at $24.89 per hour. At the village board’s Aug. 15 meeting, a couple dozen members of the public and Potsdam firefighters showed up to urge the board to keep the position to which Mr. Kroeger was appointed on Monday.

