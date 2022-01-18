POTSDAM — The Potsdam Village Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Civic Center board room. This is the rescheduled meeting that was postponed from this week.
Potsdam village board meets Monday evening for rescheduled meeting
