POTSDAM — Village brush pickup will start on Monday and go through May 13. After that, pickup will be on the last Monday of each month through October.
Village officials say brush should be laid parallel to the roadway, out in the open, away from power poles and guide wires.
Officials ask that brush be kept as short as possible, and no more than 8 feet in length.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.