POTSDAM — The village board will take public comment on its 2022-23 tentative budget at 5:45 p.m. April 4, prior to that evening’s regular board meeting.
The early draft spending plan calls for $11,941,166 in overall spending, up from $10,862,983 for 2021-22.
The proposed tax levy for 2022-23 is $4,226,410, up slightly from $4,177,868 in the final draft of last year’s budget.
Fund balance spending in the 2022-23 tentative budget is $586,405, which is up from $106,325 used from the fund balance for 2021-22.
The tentative budget calls for $7,353,453 in general fund spending, a 21.4% increase from the $6,434,176 in spending for last year.
The new tentative budget would spend $1,662,569 on the police department, up 9.5% from last year’s budget, and $374,680 on the fire department, up 1.3% from last year.
Fringe benefits, which include retirement and health insurance, would go up 3.1% from $1,353,800 last year to $1,395,800 this year.
Other tentative spending totals for 2022-23 are $1,612,431 for the water fund (0.2% increase from last year); $1,664,521 for the sewer fund (0.1% increase); $564,565 for the hydroelectric fund (36% increase); $522,070 in recreation spending (4.9% increase); and $224,125 in trash fund spending (4.5% decrease).
