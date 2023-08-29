Xtown canal clog set for removal

Potsdam’s subterranean crosstown canal, pictured in March, surfaces west of Maynard Street then passes under the CSX railroad tracks and Smalley Lane before reaching the Raquette River. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The crosstown canal’s discharge point will cleaned out, which village officials say should help with flooding during the spring and after heavy rains.

The canal has two inlets. One is at the southern end of Potsdam High School on Leroy Street. The other is north of the high school where Stevie’s Trail meets the parking lot. The school district cleaned those out over the summer, Village Administrator Gregory Thompson said.

