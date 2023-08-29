POTSDAM — The crosstown canal’s discharge point will cleaned out, which village officials say should help with flooding during the spring and after heavy rains.
The canal has two inlets. One is at the southern end of Potsdam High School on Leroy Street. The other is north of the high school where Stevie’s Trail meets the parking lot. The school district cleaned those out over the summer, Village Administrator Gregory Thompson said.
The canal surfaces west of Maynard Street and passes under the CSX railroad tracks and Smalley Lane before reaching the discharge point at the Raquette River. Thompson said the village plans on using a mini-excavator to dig out the clog.
“It’s a lot easier for us to get into a tighter location and get things cleaned out. We couldn’t do it with our larger, full-size equipment,” he said. “It’s a huge step for us, especially if you live in a certain portion of town that likes to flood a lot.”
He’s referring to a neighborhood in the area of Waverly, Pleasant and Broad streets where feet of water can accumulate in the spring.
The subterranean canal is a 150-year-old spiderweb-like network of subterranean canals and pipes designed to drain what at the time was a less populated village built around agriculture.
Part of the problem is climate change. The area is seeing more short, intense storms that drop large amounts of water in a short time, compared to in the past when there tended to be longer rains but with a smaller volume of water, which gives it a chance to dissipate and run off into the Raquette. Winter storms now are dropping heavier snow with more moisture content, which leads to heavier flooding when it all melts in the spring.
As far as this summer’s rains, “I would say we’ve remained pretty consistent with what we’ve seen in prior years. These ‘new storms’ of a higher intensity and higher water volume in short span of time, they’re very different. You end up getting rid of a lot of water in a shorter period of time,” Thompson said.
In December 2021, Clarkson University professors Erik C. Backus and Allen M. Gontz talked to a Times reporter and went into detail about the canal’s condition and history.
They described the canal as a “spider web” beneath the surface of the village.
It was originally constructed in the 1850s and 1860s, and modified in the 1890s, when Potsdam was “basically a swamp that turned into more of an industrialized sandstone mine.”
“To enable the village to be where it is, they established a canal system” that drains into the river, Backus said at the time.
The system is now “in various states of repair,” he said.
“Some places it’s been fully repaired, other places it caves in relatively regularly,” he said.
The system is a hodgepodge of sandstone, wooden trough, concrete and various pipes.
Changes to the landscape over the last 150 or so years have inadvertently created conditions that led to flooding in the village.
Backus cited as an example the pavement at the high school, which stops rainwater from percolating into the ground, creating runoff that can flood the nearby canal system. In addition to water levels in the canal causing problems, the Raquette River water levels also influence when the system floods.
“Each time the elevation of the water pool on the receiving end of the canal changes its elevation … that has the possibility to backwater into the canal,” Gontz said. “There’s an interplay between the river level itself and the canal that is not well understood either.”
“We might have to do things like working with Brookfield when there’s a major water event to lower the canal where it empties to allow all the water to drain out of the town of Potsdam,” he added.
He also says climate change is a big factor influencing where and when the canal floods.
“Based on all the data that’s available … maybe we won’t see long periods of snow, but when it does snow, it has more moisture content in it,” Backus said. “This is an area that’s going to get wetter instead of drier.”
