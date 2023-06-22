POTSDAM — The village of Potsdam has decided against installing jump barrier fencing on the bridges over the Raquette River.
Village officials, including trustees and the village administrator, reached a consensus and cited several factors.
Those included the high costs, questionable effectiveness given the extensive river shorelines that run through the center of the community, and uncertainties regarding the authority to add fencing to bridges situated on a state roadway.
During the meeting, Village Administrator Greg Thompson addressed the topic, stating, “As you know, we briefly discussed a request from one of our residents about jump fences on the bridges during our last meeting in May.”
A resident brought up adding jump barriers along the bridge walkway following the death of Justin Howard, a 22-year-old Clarkson University student from Vermont who went missing after he jumped off the bridge and tried swimming in the river on May 5.
His body was discovered near the West Dam the following day after an extensive search involving first responders and law enforcement from multiple agencies, and also village employees.
The suggestion was made to use a portion of the village’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover the costs of installing barriers on the bridges, with hopes of preventing similar tragedies in the future.
Mr. Thompson had previously committed to obtaining price estimates for jump barriers, but during this week’s meeting, he highlighted the challenges associated with installing fencing along the spans.
“I mentioned that I would gather prices, and I am still willing to do so. However, it’s important to recognize that the bridges are part of a New York state highway. Therefore, we are restricted in taking action independently to install jump fences. The process would be time-consuming,” he told the board.
Mr. Thompson sought input from the board members, saying, “Before I proceed further, I would appreciate some input from the board on whether you believe it is worth the time and effort, or if perhaps we should focus on our existing measures, such as the signs, buoys and lines across the river.”
Village Trustee Abby D. Lee agreed and said, “I concur.”
Mr. Thompson added, “I just wanted to bring this to your attention. While it is not impossible, any action would require going through the New York Department of Transportation planning in Watertown and subsequently returning to us.”
Deputy Mayor Steven J. Warr emphasized the ease of river access in the village at locations other than the bridges, stating, “You can’t put a fence behind Stewart’s.”
Trustee Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke added, “And we are a community that is divided by a river.”
Ms. Jacobs-Wilke had also conducted her own research.
“Based on the limited research I conducted, in order to have an aesthetically pleasing barrier … (it) is available, but quite expensive,” she said. “If we were to encounter significant public outcry and this issue became a major concern in the future, which I sincerely hope does not happen, we could revisit this matter. However, from the preliminary research I have conducted, it appears to be a costly endeavor.”
