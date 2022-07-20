POTSDAM — The village board will consider a policy to mitigate excess water bills.
“It’s for excessive use ... if for some unknown reasons, leaky faucet or leaky toilet, there’s a way to adjust that,” Mayor Reinhold J. “Ron” Tischler said.
The subject will go in front of the trustees at a special meeting Monday at 4:30 p.m. in the Potsdam Civic Center board room.
To be considered for an excess adjustment, the charge on the water bill has to be either $500 more than or three times greater than the average of the four previous water charges “for the same characteristics of water use,” the draft policy says. “No adjustment shall be made more than one time in a five-year period by a landowner or other person responsible for the water charges.”
Once that’s determined, there’s a four-step formula to calculate the new number of gallons for which the water user will be billed. It essentially reduces the total bill by about half.
It takes the excess bill and then uses the average of the last three bills to calculate the reduced total.
“The billing is quarterly, that’s why it makes sense ... rather than backtracking the whole year, we just do based on a quarterly average,” the mayor said.
Mr. Tischler said the village generally has worked one-on-one with ratepayers who receive excess bills, but there’s never been a formal policy to deal with them. The village usually comes up with a payment plan, and each individual one can require village board approval. Property owners will often allow Department of Public Works personnel to examine their water lines to figure out where the excess water is coming from.
“We worked with them to work out a payment plan,” Mr. Tischler said. “We decided rather than do that over time, we’d set up a policy.”
Village Treasurer Cara L. Adams said she came up with the idea of looking at a neighboring municipality that has a similar policy.
“That’s why I suggested this excessive water policy, so there’s a policy in place we can follow,” Ms. Adams said. She’s a former Canton deputy village clerk, so she suggested theirs.
“It’s modeled after the one they have in Canton, and we’ll tailor that to our own needs,” Mr. Tischler said. “We’re trying to make it fair. It’s going to cost the village money.”
The village charges just over $4 per 1,000 gallons of water. The mayor said that covers the village’s cost of sanitizing and distributing water. The annual number of gallons the water treatment plant handles wasn’t immediately available.
However, Ms. Adams said the village took in $1,563,928 in water revenue for the 2021-22 budget year, and anticipates $1,602,931 for 2022-23.
The proposed excess bill reduction formula takes the average number of gallons used during the three quarters previous to the high bill complaint. Next, that average is subtracted from the gallons cited in the high bill. Then, that number of gallons is halved and subtracted from the number of gallons in the high bill for the new number of gallons for which the user will be charged.
There is an example listed in the draft policy, assuming a high bill for using 727,000 gallons, and usage for the three respective previous quarters at 4,000 gallons, 8,000 gallons and 13,000 gallons. The reduction formula begins by taking the average of that, which is 8,333.33 gallons.
The 8,333.33-gallon average is subtracted from the high bill of 727,000 gallons for a total of 718,666.67 gallons. The new number is halved, for a total of 359,333.33. That figure of 359,333.33 is then subtracted from the high bill of 727,000 gallons, meaning the user under the policy would have to pay for 367,667 gallons.
The proposed policy is not connected with the ongoing equivalent dwelling unit (EDU) controversy. Landlords have been speaking at village board meetings during public comment saying their bills under that system are too high.
The village started the EDU system, which was developed by the Development Authority of the North Country, in 2018. It bills property owners for fixed costs of water and sewer. The system bills one EDU per apartment, 120 gallons per day. It considers a studio apartment with one tenant the same as a single-family dwelling.
