POTSDAM — The village board will hold a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. July 5 to inform the public about the Community Choice Aggregation program.
Community Choice Aggregation allows villages and towns to get lower electricity rates by leveraging the combined buying power of residents and small businesses. The lower rates get locked in for a set period of time from one year to 36 months, even if market volatility drives up electricity prices. Every resident and business is automatically enrolled with the ability to opt out at any time.
The Potsdam Town Board is in the process of starting its own CCA program.
Visit wdt.me/cXZ9g3 for more details about the CCA program.
