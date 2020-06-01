POTSDAM — The village offices at the Civic Center at 2 Park St. reopened to the public Monday with social distancing restrictions in effect because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Facebook post, Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson said the reopening, part of phase two of the “Reopen NY” plan, will require those entering the building to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer before and after their visit and keep a distance of six-feet apart.
“We have placed tape on the floor to ensure social distancing is followed also,” Mr. Thompson wrote.
The offices hours at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If those in the public who need to conduct business in the building don’t have a mask, masks were being made available in the Park Street entrance way.
The Village Code Enforcement Office and Department of Public Works are also open, with the DPW remaining at 50 percent staff, Mr. Thompson wrote.
The DPW can be reached at (315) 265-4620 and requests will be tended to as quickly as possible.
The police and fire departments have continued to remain open and at full staff, he added.
“This is the broadest phase of the four-phase plan our state government has put in place,” Mr. Thompson wrote. “Again, please don’t take this for granted. It is great that we are this far along in getting our lives somewhat back to normal, but we must remain focused on the safety of ourselves as well as those around us.”
If residents are paying bills by check, they may place it in the drop box at the front entrance of the village offices and a receipt will be sent to them.
Bills can also be paid online through the village website at http://vi.potsdam.ny.us/content. Tax payments and water/sewer payments can be found to the right of the home page, at the bottom of the items listed by green check marks.
Mr. Thompson thanked the residents for their patience and hard work throughout the “pause.”
“Dealing with the COVID-19 Pandemic has taken so much out of all of us, yet you have remained vigilant and focused,” he wrote. “We still have a ways to go but I am certain that as long as we work together and remain respectful of each other, we can and we will get through this. Stay strong Potsdam!!”
