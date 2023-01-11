POTSDAM — Village officials are considering installing CCTV cameras to monitor traffic at several busy intersections.
Police Chief Mark R. Murray told the board of trustees that the cameras would be helpful for investigative purposes. He cited an uptick in traffic collisions, with the number during the final quarter of 2022 doubling from the total in the last quarter of 2021.
“Witnesses are good, but traffic cameras would be helpful for monitoring traffic, things like that,” he told the village board. “If a pedestrian gets hit, you have video footage and it makes the investigation a lot easier.”
He mentioned three intersections: Sandstone Drive and Market Street, Maple Street and Market, and Market and Elm streets. In a written report submitted to the board, Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson also suggested putting a camera near Ives Park.
One of those intersections, Mr. Murray mentioned, Market and Elm, was the site of a double collision involving a village police car in early December. Police were investigating a van and tractor-trailer collision, and then a second tractor-trailer ran into a responding police car.
“We have body cameras already. We live in a society where everywhere you go, the expectation of privacy is pretty minimal, in my opinion,” the police chief said.
He noted that the state Department of Transportation has cameras at village intersections, but those are live-feed only and don’t record. That’s so they can monitor the traffic signals and dispatch a crew if one malfunctions, Mr. Murray said.
On another topic, Mr. Murray told the board that the police department will have to look for a new body camera vendor. Their current vendor since 2016, WatchGuard, is being bought out by Motorola, and Motorola is discontinuing the model village police use now.
