Potsdam eyes cameras to gauge traffic

Streaks of light from motor vehicles mark the flow of traffic between Market Street, left, and Main Street, right, Dec.19 in downtown Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — Village officials are considering installing CCTV cameras to monitor traffic at several busy intersections.

Police Chief Mark R. Murray told the board of trustees that the cameras would be helpful for investigative purposes. He cited an uptick in traffic collisions, with the number during the final quarter of 2022 doubling from the total in the last quarter of 2021.

