The Potsdam Village Planning Board will meet Thursday to consider a proposal by Clarkson University to pave additional parking space on its downtown campus.
Planning and Development Director Fred Hanns said the location for the additional parking will be located behind the Old Main building on Main Street.
The Planning Board is also currently in search of a volunteer to fill one vacancy. The Zoning Board of Appeals has two vacancies.
“Anytime we have vacancies it’s urgent because both the Planning Board and the Zoning Board of Appeals, you don’t want to have an application that comes before them if they have a difficult time having the correct number of members come that would constitute a quorum,” Mr. Hanns said.
He said he’s trying to fill the vacancy within 30 days.
Members are appointed to a five-year term. While the board does technically have a regular meeting schedule with one or two meetings each month, often those meetings are canceled if there are no applications for projects. Mr. Hanns said he believes the board has a number of experienced members already, and new members would have ample opportunity for mentorship.
(0) comments
