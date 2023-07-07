POTSDAM — Village officials are examining their water and sewer rates, with one trustee studying the issue hopeful changes can benefit residents and apartment house owners.
During their June 20 meeting, the village board approved two local laws that amend code sections pertaining to water and sewer rents.
The amendments modify the code’s language to say the minimum fee for fixed user cost of water and sewer rents should not exceed the total costs incurred by the village. The amendments clarify that the fixed user fee will be based on equivalent dwelling units (EDUs) per address, rather than the number of users.
Village water and sewer bills consist of equal parts variable and fixed rates, each contributing equally (50/50) to the final bill.
The water rates in the village have been a point of contention among landlords. These rates are composed of a variable rate based on actual usage and a fixed rate based on EDUs. The practice of using EDUs to determine fixed rates for municipal water services is common among other municipalities besides the village of Potsdam.
There are about 5,000 EDUs in the village. For commercial users, EDU values are based solely on prior-year usage, while single-family homes and apartments are assigned a fixed EDU value of one each.
The 50/50 rate structure (variable/fixed) generates revenues that cover the cost of operating the municipal water and sewer systems and plants, which provide services to all village residents.
Trustee Monique Tirion said the amendments will make the village able to independently lower EDU rates, regardless of the overall cost of operating the plants, thereby not being restricted by the wording of water and sewer local laws.
During the discussion at the village board meeting on June 20, Tirion mentioned a recent audit that confirmed the extra $300,000 allocated for the water service, which is ultimately paid for by village water users.
“The audit report came out for 2022, a month or two ago, and some items on there were unclear to me. So I met with the auditor,” Tirion said. “I was especially concerned with the water and sewer aspects, and it remains evident that we are making $300,000 a year the way it’s currently set up.”
Last year, apartment building owners expressed their discontent with the village’s water rates, arguing that the EDU system used to calculate a portion of the bill was unfair. They claimed that a studio apartment and a full-size family house were assigned the same EDU number, even though the latter could have more users using the systems. However, this criticism fails to consider scenarios where a single person in an apartment consumes large amounts of water through extended showers, laundry, or other activities, resulting in similar usage and strain on the municipal system as several people residing in other dwellings.
After studying the issue, Tirion concluded that the village collects significantly more money from water bills than is needed to supply water and maintain the system, a finding she further substantiated by closely reviewing the audit.
“It appears to me that changing the rates would be reasonable,” she said during the June 20 meeting. “This week, we’ve reached an agreement with the village administrator (Greg R. Thompson) to start the process of recalculating all the EDUs for commercial entities. These values have been frozen for five years, which they shouldn’t have been. So that needs to be completed first because it provides us with the total EDUs that we’re working with to cover the cost of running the plants, both the water and sewer plants.”
Tirion expressed hope that once this task is accomplished, a new EDU rate can be accurately determined, potentially leading to a shift from a 50/50 to a 40/60 or 30/70 ratio for the fixed versus variable rate.
Lowering the fixed user rate could incentivize water conservation among village residents and potentially reduce their overall water bill costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.