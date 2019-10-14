POTSDAM — Village of Potsdam is looking for volunteers to fill vacancies on its planning board and zoning board of appeals.
The search request came in the form of a news release from Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler who said the vacancies include a regular voting member of the Zoning Board of Appeals and an alternate member to its Planning Board.
The appointments to those boards are for five-year terms.
Voting members of the zoning board have the responsibility of reviewing applications for area and use variances as well as interpretation of the village’s zoning code.
Voting members are entitled to cast votes for variance applications, the release stated.
Alternates will stand in as needed and are asked to attend planning and zoning board meetings. They may also be asked to fill seats as they become vacant.
“This ensures that fully trained volunteers are prepared to serve as regular voting members as vacancies occur,” the release stated.
Volunteers on the Planning Board of Appeals are responsible for reviewing and acting on applications for site plan review, special use and sign permits. The board is also frequently asked to undertake study projects at the request of the village board.
Interested parties are being asked to contact Village Director of Planning and Development Frederick J. Hanss at fhanss@vi.potsdam.ny.us or (315) 265-1670
Both boards meet once a month between November and March and twice that from April to October.
The planning board only convenes if there is an application to review or it is engaged in an assigned task, the mayor wrote, and the zoning board only meets if an application for relief or interpretation has been received.
Both boards meet jointly on occasion to discuss issues of mutual concern or to gather information, the release stated.
In addition to scheduled meetings, members of the two boards must complete four hours of continuing education annually through online courses or attending periodic training provided by the St. Lawrence County Planning Board, the state Department of State or other state agencies.
