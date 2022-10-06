POTSDAM — Village trustees on Monday night passed a resolution recognizing Monday as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Trustee Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke said she introduced the resolution, which passed unanimously, to “acknowledge we reside on Native lands and the ancestral homelands of the Akwesasne Mohawks and many Native peoples living in our community who are wonderful and bring so much to this area. And also just recognize there was recently a day commemorating National Truth and Reconciliation, which is actually a Canadian national holiday now.”
She said she also wanted to recognize Indigenous people “within our own borders who were relocated from their homes and their lives were forever changed and sometimes ended in the residential schools, and just remembering that legacy within our country and our community with our neighbors.”
The residential school system involved forcefully taking Native children from their homes and sending them to residential schools operated by the Catholic church where they were stripped of their cultural identity. It began in the 19th century and continued as late as 1997. The schools operated under the concept of “kill the Indian, save the man.” The children sent there were subjected to physical and sexual abuse, and some were murdered. At the sites of four Canadian schools alone, there were over 1,300 children’s bodies discovered buried earlier this year. The known death toll is over 4,000 and that’s likely only a fraction of the Native children who died at the schools, according to reporting from the Scientific American magazine.
A group of Akwesasne Mohawk residential school survivors, the Akwesasronon Shonataten:ron, are searching for whatever evidence is out there to find out how many children were taken and who they were, where they were taken, what happened there, the locations of the missing and the manner of death for those who died at the residential schools.
In a letter to indianz.com, a Native American news website, the Akwesasronon Shonataten:ron say they “endured kidnapping, isolation, displacement, hunger, physical punishment, linguistic suppression and cultural alienation while confined to institutions designed by Canada and administered by the Catholic and Anglican churches to kill our spirits and cripple our bodies.” Visit wdt.me/tdWpte to read the complete letter.
North Country Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, a R-Schuylerville, in a recent statement said she is opposed to renaming Columbus Day Indigenous Peoples’ Day. She called it “Far Left Albany Democrats’ attempt to rewrite history and, in pursuit of their woke agenda, cancel Christopher Columbus.”
“Replacing Christopher Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day is nothing more than virtue signaling to the Far Left mob and fails to provide actual support for our Native American tribes,” Stefanik said in a statement released in late September. “Christopher Columbus paved the way for us to set up our own nation and Constitutional Republic. Dating back to 1792, New York City celebrated the 300th anniversary of Columbus arriving in America. Upstate New York and the North Country take pride in our sense of history, and we will not let this radical, woke agenda erase the name of this important historical figure.”
Members of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council say they appreciate the awareness the change brings to Indigenous history and the challenges they continue to face. The council consists of three elected chiefs and three elected sub-chiefs.
“The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe appreciates the efforts of State Legislators to recognize the contributions that Indigenous Peoples have made, as well as the challenges that we continue to face,” a statement from the council reads.
“From the Haudenosaunee serving as the oldest form of participatory democracy to the atrocities that Christopher Columbus inflicted upon Native Americans, we are proud to support legislation that aims to increase awareness on the storied history of Indigenous People.”
The New York state legislative bill to formally change the holiday was recently proposed by Sen. Jessica Ramos, D-Queens, and Assemblywoman Marcela Mitaynes, D-Brooklyn.
The proposed legislation reads: “Indigenous Peoples’ Day reimagines Columbus Day and changes a celebration of colonialism into an opportunity to reveal historical truths about the genocide and oppression of Indigenous people in the Americas, to organize against current injustices and to celebrate Indigenous resistance.”
Columbus Day is still classified as a federal holiday, but other states and cities have moved to observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Last year President Joe Biden issued a proclamation, reading in part, “On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, our Nation celebrates the invaluable contributions and resilience of Indigenous peoples, recognizes their inherent sovereignty, and commits to honoring the Federal Government’s trust and treaty obligations to Tribal Nations.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.