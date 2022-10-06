Potsdam proclaims Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Hundreds of demonstrators took to Route 37 in July 2021, from Generations Park in Hogansburg, to remember the indigenous children who have been lost to residential schools in Canada. Malone Telegram

POTSDAM — Village trustees on Monday night passed a resolution recognizing Monday as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Trustee Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke said she introduced the resolution, which passed unanimously, to “acknowledge we reside on Native lands and the ancestral homelands of the Akwesasne Mohawks and many Native peoples living in our community who are wonderful and bring so much to this area. And also just recognize there was recently a day commemorating National Truth and Reconciliation, which is actually a Canadian national holiday now.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.