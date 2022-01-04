POTSDAM — The village is preparing to close out a Community Development Block Grant that paid for major upgrades at the East Dam hydroelectric facility, and will give an update on the project during a public hearing set for Jan. 17.
The village board on Monday night voted to set the hearing for 5:45 p.m. that day, prior to the start of its regular board meeting at 6 p.m.
Frederick J. Hanss, the village’s planning and development director, said the CDBG grant and several others totaling over $4 million paid for aging electronic controls, and repairs to turbines and gearboxes that had failed in 2015.
“The plant ran non-stop for over 30 years and they just wore out,” Mr. Hanss said. “They took rotating parts of the plant apart ... and sent them off to machine shops for inspection and repair. They were really in pretty good condition. They just needed to be touched up and replaced.”
While looking into the turbine and gearbox issues, village and New York Power Authority officials found the electronic controls ,which included a rotary phone in the control room, were quite outdated.
Mr. Hanns said the hydrodam, located inside the village water plant on Raymond Street, is now fully functional.
“The project’s been a success,” he said. “The plant’s operational. It’s generating electricity. It’s been a good project.”
