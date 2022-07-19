POTSDAM — Village officials are responding to the new state mandate requiring a local law for board members and the public to participate in meetings by video conference.
Village Clerk Lori S. Queor said she is in the process of coming up with a draft local law. They can’t set the public hearing and a board vote on it until the proposal’s been written up. Also, the public won’t be able to speak during public comment until the law is passed.
“If it’s not done, I can’t have a public hearing,” she said. “We’re just not allowing people to Zoom in right now until we have the local law done the right way.”
Ms. Queor added that Monday night’s Board of Trustees meeting not being livestreamed didn’t have anything to do with the new local law requirement. She said it wasn’t streamed because the two trustees who handle that, Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke and Monique Tirion, weren’t there.
“Facebook Live streaming, that’s up to the board to take care of,” the village clerk said.
The Potsdam Town Council recently passed its own law governing participation in board meetings by video conference.
The new town law, which passed unanimously following a July 12 public hearing, says the majority of board members have to participate from a location where the public can attend. Therefore, if a quorum can’t attend in the town office board room, some and possibly all of those video conferencing in will have to be in a place the public can attend, with the location advertised in advance.
“For example, no less than three members of the Board or Committee must conduct the meeting in the same physical location or locations where the public can attend the meeting,” the new law reads. “If two Board or Committee members are sick and two Board or Committee members are on vacation, the public meeting must be canceled because only one Board or Committee member is available to meet in-person (or in any physical location open to the public). All four members cannot participate in the public meeting using video-conferencing from a location that is not open to in-person public attendance.”
The board is required to maintain all video recorded board meetings for five years. The links are on the town’s website, along with full rules for the public to participate remotely.
“Right now everything that’s been recorded from the beginning of the year is on the website,” Town Clerk Cindy L. Goliber said.
The public and the board when participating remotely in Town Council meetings both have to follow a few rules going forward. The public’s rules are mostly geared at assuring order when people want to speak during public comment. They have to use the “raise hand” function and then be recognized by the chair in order to speak.
Board members have their own set of rules to follow. Those are mostly aimed at making sure the public can see them at all times and hear everything when they speak, and also preventing background distractions.
The town is also required to make a transcript of each meeting available upon request.
