Potsdam village works on law for remote meetings

The village of Potsdam addressed new state requirements for continuing livestreamed meetings and remote participation of board members and the public. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — Village officials are responding to the new state mandate requiring a local law for board members and the public to participate in meetings by video conference.

Village Clerk Lori S. Queor said she is in the process of coming up with a draft local law. They can’t set the public hearing and a board vote on it until the proposal’s been written up. Also, the public won’t be able to speak during public comment until the law is passed.

