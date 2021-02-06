POTSDAM — Are you interested in emergency medical services? Would you like to do life-saving work and help your community? Then you need to join the Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad!
For 65 years, the Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad (PVRS) has provided emergency medical and rescue services to the village and town of Potsdam, the village of Norwood, and parts of the towns of Pierrepoint and Stockholm. This dedicated group of volunteers responds to a call volume that averages 1800+ annually. To help meet that demand, in 2004 the squad hired a full-time Advanced Life Support (ALS) provider for weekday daytime coverage.
The PVRS service district covers an approximately 150 square mile area and serves a population of more than 16,000 people...including the more than 7,000 combined student population of Clarkson University and SUNY Potsdam.
Currently, about 25 dedicated volunteers of local residents, students enrolled in the area universities, and auxiliary members of the neighboring emergency units make up the squad. But there is always room for more volunteers. If you are at least 18-years-old, have a valid, unrestricted New York State driver’s license, and are physically and mentally capable of performing the duties of a PVRS member, then click here to learn more about the different types of membership and the responsibilities being in the Rescue Squad involves.
