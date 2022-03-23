POTSDAM — The village administrator told village trustees on Monday night that the wastewater treatment plant has “an ongoing infiltration problem.”
Inflows are significantly higher than would be expected for this time of year, and public works officials are having trouble figuring out the source of the excess.
Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson says the plant is seeing about 3.2 million gallons of inflow per day, which normally would be 1 to 1.2 million gallons at this point.
He says there’s no immediate threat to the wastewater treatment plant.
“It’s completely stable, handling the high flows very well,” he said.
Mr. Thompson says the plant’s maximum capacity is around 5 million gallons per day, but he’s confident Department of Public Works crews will find the source and fix the problem before that happens.
He said village workers have already checked out the areas where extra inflows are problems, including the subterranean crosstown canal, which handles some stormwater runoff from outside the village.
“We’ve gone and looked at most of the suspect areas. The flow rates are actually really low,” Mr. Thompson said. “We’re scratching our heads kind of hard on this one … We’ll have to take a step back and think outside the box a little bit and look at areas where there could be higher flow rates.”
One theory is the extra runoff “could be a cumulative effect, could be normal runoff, plus runoff outside the village and we have an infiltration issue we need to find ASAP.”
