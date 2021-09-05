POTSDAM — Village officials have received the go-ahead from their insurance carrier to begin work on repairing and replacing equipment damaged in a May 11 power failure at the newly refurbished wastewater treatment plant.
On the night power failed at the plant, a generator did not kick on and the administration building was filled with sewage, destroying newly installed equipment. The plant has been running on generator power since then.
The village’s insurance carrier New York Municipal Insurance Reciprocal is paying for everything, Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler said Friday.
“They are even paying for employee overtime,” Mr. Tischler said.
The repairs will take some time, Village Administrator Gregory Thompson said.
It will take up to 12 weeks for some equipment to be delivered, Mr. Thompson said.
“There is a long road ahead of us,” he said.
The next step, for which the village has permission, is to return the plant to power supplied by the electric grid and put the generators away, Mr. Thompson said.
Mr. Thompson praised municipal employees who kept the plant running and within Department of Environmental Conservation compliance for the past several months.
It will be two to three weeks before the plant is back on grid power and probably five months before everything is back to normal, Mr. Thompson said.
“The bottom line is,” Mr. Tischler said, “this move to fix and replace will not come out of taxpayer pockets.”
The cause of the failure has not been determined.
At the end of June, Matthew J. Cooper, associate engineer from Barton & Loguidice, Syracuse, said “a gremlin popped up in the electrical plant,” implying that the cause of the collapse is mysterious.
“There is not the forensic ability to determine what went wrong,” Mr. Cooper said.
“The power company doesn’t report irregularities down to the degree of what tripped the plant up,” he added.
