POTSDAM — The village’s west dam is officially offline for the foreseeable future while projects at the east dam and the wastewater treatment plant continue.
Earlier this summer, the west dam was shut down due to an actuator failure on one turbine and a bearing failure on another. Flow rates were also incredibly low going into the dam due to drought-like conditions for much of the last few months.
Village Administrator Greg O. Thompson said he’s not in a rush to get the dam back online in the near future.
“Really, we’re not putting a timetable on west dam,” Mr. Thompson said. “Just because, we want to make sure whatever we do this time isn’t just a band-aid, but that we get it back online where we can keep it online.”
When it’s running, the dam can generate over $20,000 a month, leaving the village without that stream of revenue in the meantime. But Mr. Thompson told the village Board of Trustees last week that he wants to understand the complete picture of what may be wrong with the dam before considering options, which could come with a hefty price tag or involve selling the dam entirely.
The east dam, which was in a similar situation to its neighbor having been shut down completely in previous years, is on the mend despite delays in its rehabilitation due to the pandemic.
“It doesn’t look like there’s a lot happening, but there really is a lot going on in that all of the pieces are in Maine or Pennsylvania,” Mr. Thompson said. “They’re putting the finishing touches on them. We hope to hear some good news within the next two to three weeks that they’re ready to start bringing them back and looking at reassembly.”
He again cautioned that he’s not in a rush and would rather the project be completed thoroughly, but said it’s reasonable to believe it could be online by the end of the year.
“We told them, take your time and do it right, that’s the key to this project,” Mr. Thompson said.
Work is also close to complete at the wastewater treatment plant where Mr. Thompson said the contractor, Blue Heron Construction, is just finishing punch list items, most of which are minor. Last week, he did express concern at the Board of Trustees meeting because Blue Heron hadn’t been on the site recently, but he said that situation has been resolved.
“We’re real happy with where we are,” Mr. Thompson said. “We were a little nervous there for a bit because we weren’t seeing anybody coming in to complete the punch list items, but since the night of the meeting that’s kind of changed. They have two to three guys on scene and they’re working diligently to get it completed.”
He said work is expected to end at the plant by the end of September.
