Two St. Lawrence County municipalities received more than $5 million in combined grant funding from the USDA to support their water and sewer systems.
The village of Potsdam received a $1,895,000 grant to renovate its water tank and provide clean water to residents. The town of Whitehall received $3,760,000 to renovate its sewer system and prevent large amounts of storm water from entering the sanitary sewers.
Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced the funding Tuesday in a press release.
“I am proud to announce this significant funding for two north country towns,” Rep. Stefanik said in a statement. “These tax dollars will be returned to our district to complete much needed sewer system replacements and to improve water quality for residents. I am proud to have continually supported the USDA’s Rural Development grant program, which many of our north country communities rely on, and I look forward to witnessing the positive impact this program continues to have.”
