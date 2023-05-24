STOCKHOLM — An 83-year-old Potsdam woman died early Wednesday morning after her vehicle rolled through a stop sign and was hit by another on Route 11.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death at the intersection of Route 11 and County Route 57 in the town of Stockholm. Deputies said Judith A. Hinman was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Cruz northwest when she went through the intersection without stopping and was hit by a southbound 2015 Chevrolet Impala. Both vehicles went off the road, deputies said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.