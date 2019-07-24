CANTON — A Potsdam woman admitted to the negligent homicide of a child in connection with a 2017 house fire in exchange for a sentence of jail and probation.
Shari L. Caza, 56, of 5779 Route 56, Apt. 1, pleaded guilty in St. Lawrence County Court on July 24 to felony criminally negligent homicide and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
On Feb. 22, 2017, in the town of Massena, Ms. Caza, through criminal negligence, caused the death of another person and acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child less than 17 years old, according to the indictment.
As part of the plea deal, Ms. Caza will be sentenced to six months in the St. Lawrence County jail and five years of probation.
District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said when he took office, “the heartbreaking injustice that occurred was charged as a misdemeanor.”
Ms. Caza was originally charged only with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
“My administration prioritized the case, indicted it as a homicide and the defendant plead to the entire indictment,” Mr. Pasqua said. “I hope this conviction offers some comfort to a mother and family that has suffered the greatest loss of all.”
According to the original St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department arrest report from Sept. 18, 2017, Ms. Caza put 5-year-old Aiden M. Riley to bed on Feb. 22 in an upstairs bedroom at the Caza residence at 2224 Route 420 and locked the bedroom door from the outside; the door could not be opened from the inside.
At 9:56 p.m. that same day, first responders received a report of a structure fire with entrapment at the residence after a fire reportedly broke out in the upstairs hallway near the child’s bedroom shortly after he was put to bed.
Michael J. Riley, 31, of 9775 Route 56, Massena, the boy’s father, pleaded not guilty April 8 to the unsealed indictment charging him with felony aggravated family offense and misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt.
The indictment charges on Feb. 22, 2017, in the town of Massena, he committed the specified offense of second-degree criminal contempt by intentionally disobeying or resisting a lawful process or other mandate of a court, against a member of his family or household.
The indictment accuses him, under the contempt charge, of violating a St. Lawrence County Family Court order that he not allow any third party to consume, or be under the influence of, alcohol, illegal drugs, prescription drugs not prescribed to him by a physician, or marijuana in the child’s home or wherever the child is physically present, or within 48 hours prior to being in the child’s presence.
The child in question was his son.
According to Aiden’s obituary, he was on an overnight visit with his father at the time of his death. Aiden and his mother, Jordan McGregor, were residents of 169 Fayette Road, Massena.
Mr. Riley was released under electronic home monitoring by probation.
Sheriff’s deputies reported that they, along with state police, were able to remove the downstairs occupants from the home.
The Massena Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire and entered the home with air packs, locating Aiden in the upstairs bedroom. He was taken by the Massena Rescue Squad to Massena Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:38 p.m.
Ms. Caza was released under continued probation supervision and sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30.
