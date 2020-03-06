POTSDAM — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Thursday charged Elizabeth D. Remington, 33, of 130 Sayles Road, Potsdam, with second-degree criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment.
Deputies said they received a complaint that Ms. Remington had “struck a child in the face” on Wednesday in Potsdam. At the time of the incident, an order of protection was in place in favor of the child.
Ms. Remington was arraigned in Potsdam Town Court and was released to answer charges at a future date.
