NORWOOD — State police on Saturday arrested Heidi L. Hogle, 31, of Potsdam, on one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop around 5:30 p.m. on Park Street in Norwood.
Troopers allege Ms. Hogle was in possession of an unspecified quantity of cocaine. She was arraigned at Canton Town Court and released on her own recognizance with appearance tickets for Potsdam Town Court.
State police were assisted by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies.
