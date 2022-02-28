POTSDAM — A Potsdam woman was arrested after allegedly driving while high.
Selena A. Swinyer was charged Monday by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies with driving while ability impaired by drugs and unsafe backing, both violations, following an investigation of a personal injury accident that occurred in the ALDI grocery store parking lot in Potsdam.
Police said Ms. Swinyer was found to be operating the vehicle under the influence of marijuana.
She was issued tickets to appear in the Town Court at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.