POTSDAM — A Potsdam woman was charged with driving while her ability was impaired by drugs following a traffic stop at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday on Cedar Street in the village of Potsdam.
The Potsdam Police Department also charged Vanessa L. Babcock, 36, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, operating while her registration was suspended, failure to keep right, and two counts of failure to stop at a stop sign.
Police said they observed Ms. Babcock fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Grove and Leroy streets, again on Leroy Street at the intersection with Cottage Street, and failed to keep right on Leroy Street. They said a Department of Motor Vehicles check showed her registration was suspended because of an insurance lapse, and they also determined that she was under the influence of drugs and found her in possession of a controlled substance.
Ms. Babcock was taken to the Potsdam Police Station, where she allegedly admitted to using drugs before operating her vehicle. Police said a drug recognition expert evaluated her and confirmed that she was impaired by drugs.
She will answer the charges June 28 in Potsdam Town Court.
