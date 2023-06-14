POTSDAM — A Potsdam woman was charged with driving while her ability was impaired by drugs following a traffic stop at 12:22 a.m. Tuesday on Cedar Street in the village of Potsdam.

The Potsdam Police Department also charged Vanessa L. Babcock, 36, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, operating while her registration was suspended, failure to keep right, and two counts of failure to stop at a stop sign.

