State police charge Potsdam woman with DWI
GOUVERNEUR — State police on Aug. 3, charged Nichole L. Harmer, 36, Potsdam, with felony driving while intoxicated and misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. She was also cited with unlawful possession of marijuana and ticketed for and failure to keep right.
According to troopers, Ms. Harmer was stopped for failing to keep right at 11:09 p.m. on Route 11 in the town, and say she was found to be under the influence of alcohol with blood alcohol content of 0.12 percent. Ms. Harmer had a previous conviction of DWI within the proceeding 10 years, elevating her charge to a felony. She was also found in possession of a small quantity of marijuana and a glass smoking pipe containing marijuana residue.
She was arraigned in Town Court and was released on her own recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.