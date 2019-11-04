POTSDAM — Village police charged Rachel Nunneker, 21, with petit larceny and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Police charge at 11:05 p.m. Thursday on Main Street in the village, Ms. Nunneker was arrested and charged based on a domestic incident that happened earlier that day on Main Street in the village. No additional information was provided.
Ms. Nunneker was arraigned in Canton Town Court and was released to appear in Town Court at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.