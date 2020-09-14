CANTON — A Potsdam woman died over the weekend at Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, following a crash on Route 11 in Canton.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies said Karen S. Rivers, 55, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox when she experienced a medical emergency and exited the north shoulder of Route 11, coming to a stop off the road.
Ms. Rivers was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for treatment and later taken to the Syracuse hospital where she died of medical complications not related to the crash, according to police.
No passenger injuries were reported.
