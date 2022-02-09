POTSDAM — A public hearing on a zoning change for a portion of Route 56 drew criticism from a town resident who lives in the zone and said she requested a similar zoning change years ago but was denied.
The zone is about a square mile, south of the SUNY Potsdam campus, bordered by Outer Main Street and Garfield Drive to the north and east, and from Tupper Lake Drive extending southwest to the Raquette River, crossing Route 56 at a perpendicular angle. Code Enforcement Officer Jeffrey K. Murray said the zoning change to residential agriculture district “allows home occupations, small businesses … only smaller independent businesses,” but not big box stores.
The Town Council held the hearing prior to its Tuesday night monthly meeting, and later passed a local law that officially changes the zoning.
“We’ve been trying to get the zone changed for the 23 years we lived there. We were always told no,” said Lori Gillon, who owns property within the zone. “Now that there’s town members starting businesses on Route 56, it’s a different story. It’s more a matter of who you are.”
She added that she does not oppose the zoning change.
Although Ms. Gillon didn’t mention anyone by name, former Town Councilor Rose Rivezzi co-owns the Big Spoon Kitchen inside the zone in question on Route 56.
Mr. Murray later asked Ms. Gillon who denied her prior zoning change request.
“We did have an approval for a home-based business until the previous code officer shut it down,” she replied.
