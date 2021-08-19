CANTON — Nearly 4,500 customers have reported power outages to National Grid in St. Lawrence County today.
A spokesperson for the company said Thursday that the calls came from Potsdam, Canton, Lisbon, Louisville, Madrid, Norfolk and Waddington.
Power is estimated to be restored to those customers by 3 p.m. today.
No cause for the apparently scattered outages was cited.
