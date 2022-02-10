OGDENSBURG — National Grid says an unspecified equipment failure on transmission lines caused a power outage that affected nearly 10,000 customers in the north country Wednesday.
Jared Paventi, a National Grid spokesperson, said in an email Thursday that a team is working to diagnose exact cause of the failure and determine what work may be necessary to prevent similar issues in the future.
“Issues on transmission lines have a greater impact than distribution lines that run alongside roadways,” Mr. Paventi said. “These are high-capacity systems that bring service to points of connection that provide electricity to localities, which is why there was such a large geographic impact.”
Power was out between 2 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, with the highest concentration of outages occurring in the area Ogdensburg area, but also including customers in towns of Hammond, Heuvelton, Waddington and Lisbon. The outage affected about 9,600 customers.
