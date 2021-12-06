National Grid is reporting more than 1,000 customers in St. Lawrence County are without power as a result of Monday’s high winds.
The utility company reports two outages in the Hammond area have left 664 people without electricy. They say repair crews have not yet been assigned, and power is estimated to be restored around 7:45 p.m.
In Hermon and Edwards, National Grid says outages have left 223 people without power. They say a repair crew is yet to be assigned, and power is estimated to be restored around 7:45 p.m. also.
In the area of Pitcairn-Fowler-Diana, National Grid says 198 people are without power. They say a repair crew has been assigned and they estimate electricity to come back on around 7:30 p.m.
In South Colton, National Grid says a small outage has left fewer than five people without power. They say a repair crew is assigned and power is estimated to be restored around 5:45 p.m.
St. Lawrence County Dispatch is reporting trees down across the regions including Hammond, Massena and Morely.
