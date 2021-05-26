CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Treasurer’s Office has prepared several fiscal reports ahead of the official annual auditing process beginning next month.
County Treasurer Renee M. Cole and Deputy Treasurer Debra L. Bridges briefed the county Board of Legislators during its Finance Committee meeting Monday night, and auditors will be arriving in Canton on June 8. Ms. Cole said auditors will likely be working three days a week for two weeks, and possibly three days for a third week.
Last year’s audit was completed remotely from Buffalo at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, and this year’s on-site process is “another sign that things are returning to normal.”
Presenting unaudited results for the county’s 2020 fiscal year, Ms. Cole said the county ended the year with an estimated fund balance of $4.5 million. Two key factors — unspent contingency funds and sales tax revenue exceeding what was budgeted by about $2.6 million — contributed to that balance and an increase of roughly $4.4 million in unreserved, unappropriated funds over 2019, she said.
Of the county’s 29 department and subdepartment budgets, 17 ended the year with a balance less than budgeted to be covered by the county, Ms. Bridges said. The remaining 12 departments with increased county costs offset that savings to a net $7.4 million.
Department of Social Services costs incurred by the county, for example, increased by $3.8 million by the end of the year compared to the department’s modified budget.
At the other end of the spending spectrum, the Public Health Department “underspent significantly,” Ms. Bridges said. For Public Health’s contractual budget items specifically — any lines that don’t fall under salary, benefits or equipment categories — the department spent less than 70% of what was budgeted for early intervention, preschool and prevention items. The pandemic limited what services could be provided, “and that happened in many departments, as you can imagine,” Ms. Bridges said.
The treasurer reports indicate all eight departments with equipment budgets in the general fund, like Emergency Services, Information Technology and the Sheriff’s Office, underspent on their budgeted equipment items. The separate highway fund’s road machinery equipment budget was also underspent.
Overall department revenue was down by about 3%, or $7.75 million from what was budgeted, though COVID funding bolstered some department outlooks with a total $1.5 million in aid split among Public Health, the Office for the Aging and the Planning Department.
The county’s full 2020 fiscal picture will be more formalized when the independent audit is complete.
