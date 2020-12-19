MASSENA — The preparation of a strategic plan for the town of Massena has hit somewhat of a snag — the surveying of businesses and the community in a COVID-19 world.
James Murphy, executive director of the Business Development Corporation for a Greater Massena has been working on the strategic plan with Councilors Robert Elsner and Susan Bellor. He told the Massena Town Board earlier this year that public engagement was a critical part of the plan’s development.
“My homework was to develop some kind of public engagement stuff,” such as a short survey, he told board members in July.
However, during this week’s board meeting, Mr. Elsner said a survey taken during the COVID-19 pandemic might not produce information that could be used in the development of the strategic plan.
“One of the things that we discussed was the difficulty with working within this environment right now to try to develop a strategic plan. With COVID and everybody being impacted, the question is, how valuable would these surveys be and would we benefit from any realistic data because there’s not normal business operations that we’re in right now,” he said.
Mr. Elsner said they were trying to come up with a brief survey that could be completed within 10 minutes.
“We were trying to keep it to two pages, but two pages may not be the right way of doing it, but more focused on, ‘Can you get it done in 10 minutes?’ So, maybe more than two pages, but time-wise, we still want to have the survey complete within 10 minutes. So Jim was going to go back to the drawing board,” he said.
He said he was becoming “a little frustrated because we get hung up on the semantics of the survey.”
“According to Jim, a lot goes into getting value. You just can’t put together a survey with some open-ended questions because it doesn’t return valid data. For a survey to have value, it has to be formulated a certain way, the questions have to be formulated a certain way,” Mr. Elsner said.
He said he was frustrated after putting together what he thought was a good survey, “and I guess that it doesn’t generate the validity that we want out of it.”
“So, I think we spent a lot of time so far on these details over the survey and we haven’t really advanced where I’d like to go,” he said.
“I’d like to see us get moving on something. But again, community forums are not real possible right now to the degree that we want to have them, so it’s difficult. We’re running into these little roadblocks,” he said.
He told board members that there were firms that would assist in the development of a strategic plan, but it wasn’t within the town’s budget.
“A lot of times you bring these consultants in and they help bring some tools and resources. But we’re trying to do this because of our financial situation. We’re trying to do this on our own,” Mr. Elsner said.
The previous strategic plan was written in 1998 in response to the ice storm and was revised in 2001. However, the plan was a book on the bookshelf and has not been used since then.
