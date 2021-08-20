WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden on Friday, in a live televised speech, said 10th Mountain Division soldiers are among U.S. Troops guarding the chaotic evacuation at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.
The president mentioned that Fort Drum soldiers are involved in protecting the airport during an address on Friday explaining what the U.S. military is doing to evacuate Americans and interpreters and others who helped in the war effort during our country’s longest war.
“This is one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history,” the president said during the address from the White House.
About 6,000 U.S. troops in total are involved in the evacuation.
“Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home,” he said, admitting that the situation has been “heart-wrenching.”
He said 13,000 people have been evacuated from the country since Saturday, including 5,700 on Thursday.
While the president confirmed the 10th Mountain’s involvement, it was already known. The Department of Defense tweeted on Thursday a photo of a Fort Drum soldier at the airport.
Also earlier in the week, television video footage from an Afghan network also showed soldiers wearing the 10th Mountain Division patch.
The video that circulated on social media shows a group of heavily armed U.S. Army troops at the Hamid Karzai International Airport, the airport in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul, where hundreds of Afghans stormed the facility the day before in an attempt to flee the country as the city fell to the Taliban.
In the video tweeted by TOLO News, about a dozen U.S. troops can be seen setting up a machine gun position while taking cover behind some cargo pallets at the airport.
A 10th Mountain spokesman said Tuesday he was not authorized to comment on the video, only confirming that Fort Drum soldiers remain in Afghanistan as part of “retrograde” efforts of the country.
On Monday, the airport was in the throes of chaos with hundreds of Afghans storming the air strip. Some of them tried to board a cargo plane carrying Americans out of the country.
In July, there were still 600 Fort Drum soldiers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team and 10th Sustainment Brigade in Afghanistan but that number has since been reduced, according to the 10th Mountain Division spokesman.
The Fort Drum soldiers who remain in Afghanistan were part of a deployment before the pullout began earlier this summer.
Thousands of Afghan interpreters and others who supported the U.S. war effort fear retribution by the Taliban, which took control of the country much quicker than the Biden administration had anticipated.
