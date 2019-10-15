Price Chopper and Market 32 Supermarkets have voluntarily recalled white and yellow American cheese produced by Great Lakes Cheese due to “small metal foreign matter on the surface.”
The retailer on Tuesday announced its recall of the sliced to order, pre-sliced grab ‘n go and “cheese ends” produced by Great Lakes Cheese and sold in the retailer’s store delis under the Market 32 label. According to a news release, the recalled products will have any of these UPC codes: 27667500000, 2258910000, 2258900000, 22590400000, 22591400000, 27667400000, 22597500000 and 22597600000.
Other deli products using this product have also been recalled, including the all-day breakfast sandwich, plain cheeseburger, bacon American burger, breakfast egg and cheese sandwich, Ben & Bill’s egg cheese sandwich, Handheld American Club, Ben & Bill’s Grilled Cheeseburger, Ben & Bill’s Western Egg Sandwich, regular white vegetable sub and breakfast combos -1 loaded, -2 loaded and -3 loaded.
Customers who purchased these products are encouraged to return them for full refund.
For more information, customers can visit www.greatlakescheese.com or call (440) 834-2500.
The recall from Price Chopper and Market 32 Supermarkets follows Hannaford Supermarkets decision to recall its own brand of deli white American cheese Oct. 9 because it may have also contained metal fragments.
