CANTON — NY-21 Democratic congressional candidate Matthew F. Putorti, after visiting the Canton Farmers Market on Friday, stopped at littleGrasse Foodworks on Miner Street for a discussion with about a dozen voters.
Mr. Putorti said he had spent much of the last week in St. Lawrence County visiting small groups of voters.
Robert J. Washo organized the get together at this farm Friday.
“This invitation is not an endorsement but meant as an opportunity to hear from Matt Putorti who is running in the Democratic primary in NY21,” read Mr. Washo’s email invitation.
Mr. Putorti is running against Matt Castelli for their party’s line against Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, to represent New York’s 21st Congressional District.
Mr. Putorti is finishing up his campaign with a personal touch.
“We’re knocking on doors,” Mr. Putorti said. “We’ve knocked on more than 10,000 doors across the district, he said.
In Canton on Friday, Mr. Putorti answered questions about assault weapons, Fort Drum, alternative energy and the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
The recent Supreme Court ruling removing protections for abortion rights has galvanized the district residents he has talked to, he said.
He said he is the only candidate who has come out in favor of an assault weapons ban.
“Fort Drum is important to this region,” Mr. Putorti said, adding that the 10th Mountain Division is the most deployed division in the Army and the Department of Veterans Affairs needs to be strengthened to be there for service members, especially in rural areas.
Mr. Castelli and Mr. Putorti have both recently released television ads.
In Mr. Caselli’s advertisement, he highlights his history as a CIA officer.
“After 9/11, I served in Iraq and Afghanistan, hunting down the most dangerous terrorists,” he says in the ad. “But in Washington, politicians like Elise Stefanik put their own interests and party loyalty first. I’m running for Congress because now, my mission is to fight for you.”
In his 30-second spot, Mr. Putorti calls Rep. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, a “kiss ass” to former President Donald J. Trump.
At the end of the 30-second ad, Mr. Putorti looks down the camera and pledges that he “won’t kiss Trump’s ass; I’ll look out for yours.”
In the redrawn and deeply conservative 24th Congressional District, Rep. Claudia L. Tenney is facing political newcomer Mario J. Fratto.
The new, largely rural district encompasses parts of Niagara and Orleans counties, all of Genesee and Wyoming counties and nine other rural counties stretching eastward along Lake Ontario to Jefferson and Oswego counties including the city of Watertown.
Republican George Phillips is also on the Republican primary ballot but is not actively campaigning.
Ms. Tenney served in the state Assembly in 2011 until she ascended as the 22nd District representative to the House of Representatives in 2016. She lost her seat in 2018 and was reelected in 2020 by 109 votes after a lengthy ballot recanvassing.
Mr. Fratto, 37, gave up his law practice in 2019 to join his brothers in running Geneva Granite, a granite curbing family business started by his grandfather. He’s working a more grassroots campaign as a newcomer challenging an establishment candidate.
Polling sites for the primaries are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Sandra Tan of The Buffalo News contributed to this story.
