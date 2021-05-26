The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming primary elections is approaching, and anyone interested in casting a vote in the local Republican or Democratic primaries on June 22 should register to vote by Friday.
The upcoming primary elections will feature town, village, city and county candidates, where voters will select which candidates receive their party’s support in the general election held Nov. 2.
New York state law requires that any mailed applications be sent out no later than Friday, and must be received by the local board of elections by June 2 in order for the voter to be eligible to vote in the upcoming primary election. Those registering in-person must do so by the close of business Friday.
Registration can be done online through the state Department of Motor Vehicles website, or with a form downloaded from the local board of elections website and mailed in.
Friday is also the deadline for voters to update their addresses for the June elections. Anyone who wishes to change their party must have submitted their request to do so by Feb. 16, otherwise their request will be honored the day after the June primary election.
