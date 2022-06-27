New York State Primary elections are Tuesday. Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
In St. Lawrence County voters will have these local races on the ballot:
■ Member of Assembly 116th District - Republican (Vote for 1)
Susan M. Duffy (REP)
Scott A. Gray (REP)
■ County Legislator 7th District - Republican (Vote for 1)
Kevin Beary (REP)
Rick Perkins (REP)
■ County Legislator 12th District - Republican (Vote for 1)
John H. Burke (REP)
Renee Azzopardi (REP)
Councilman - Republican
■ Town of Edwards:
Jan C. Lennox (REP)
Roger A. Tresidder, II (REP)
■ Councilman - Republican (Vote for 1)
Town of Lawrence:
Richard H. Labier, Jr. (REP)
Cameron Joseph Murray (REP)
■ Surrogate Court Judge - Conservative (Vote for 1)
Saint Lawrence:
Nick Pignone (CON)
Michelle Holmes Ladouceur (CON)
■ Town Justice - Conservative (Vote for 1)
Town of Potsdam:
Kenneth Juddy Plumb (CON)
David Haggard (CON)
Local races on the ballot in Jefferson County are:
■ Member of Assembly 116th District - Republican (Vote for 1)
Susan M. Duffy (REP)
Scott A. Gray (REP)
■ Sherrif Republican
Gerald W. DeLosh
Perry J. Golden
Peter R. Barrett
Local races on the ballot in Lewis County are:
■ County Court Judge - Conservative and Republican\
Caleb Petzoldt
Daniel R. King
■ Town of Diana Council two seats - Republican
Carl D. Pierce
Kelly Ritz
Richard N. Malbeuf
Statewide races
■ Governor - Democratic
Thomas R. Suozzi (DEM)
Kathy C. Hochul (DEM)
Jumaane D. Williams (DEM)
■ Lieutenant Governor - Democratic
Ana Maria Archila (DEM)
Diana Reyna (DEM)
Antonio Delgado (DEM)
■ Governor - Republican (Vote for 1)
Rob Astorino (REP)
Andrew Giuliani (REP)
Harry Wilson (REP)
Lee Zeldin (REP)
