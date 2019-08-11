CANTON — The Princeton Review commended St. Lawrence University for its excellent Career Services office, active student government, science lab facilities and overall smooth operation in its most recent publication, Best 385 Colleges: 2020 Edition.
The newest edition of the popular college guide, which was released on Aug. 6, described St. Lawrence’s “excellent and rigorous academic schedule,” which provides a low student-to-faculty ratio, rich study-abroad options, and “lots of opportunities to engage in the community.”
One faculty member told The Princeton Review of students that “This is a group that is smart and eager to learn.”
Another said alumni “are so eager to help current students through shadowing opportunities, internships, discussion panels, (and)networking events,” playing “a huge role in our very high placement rate after graduation.”
In the Best 385 Colleges, the University received several rankings, including Best Career Services (10), Best-Run Colleges (14) and Most Active Student Government (14) and Best Science Lab Facilities (16).
In addition to Best 385 Colleges, The Princeton Review has also included St. Lawrence in several of its additional publications, including being one of the 50 schools featured in the publication Colleges That Create Futures as well as Best Northeastern, Green Colleges and Best Value Colleges, in which St. Lawrence earned the No. 24 spot for Best Schools for Internships and the No. 3 spot for Best Alumni Network in the nation for the second year in a row.
