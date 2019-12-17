POTSDAM — Joining more than 600 nationwide rallies Tuesday evening, a Potsdam woman has organized to participate in the “Nobody is Above the Law” event to impeach President Donald Trump.
Jennifer Baxtron said she organized the local “Nobody’s Above the Law, Not Even the President” rally in coordination with the moveon.org nationwide event “to give everyone who agrees an opportunity to come out and support the upcoming impeachment vote.”
The rally in the village will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Potsdam High School, 29 Leroy St., and will march to Elm Street, continue to Market Street where participants will stop and rally across the street from Five Guys. The march is expected to then continue down to Cottage Street and return to the high school.
Mrs. Baxtron said weather conditions could alter the route, taking marchers from Cherry Street to Market Street, over to the corner of Market and Sisson streets, which she said was a shorter distance and a well-lit area.
“Nobody is above the law,” Mrs. Baxtron said. “We cannot stay silent when it comes to the decisions made by the president of the United States that will have negative effects for generations to come in America and around the world.”
The rally is organized through moveon.org’s domain impeach.org, where there are currently 617 events scheduled nationwide.
The event website is calling on Congress to “Impeach & Remove” Donald Trump on “the night before the House of Representatives takes a somber vote to impeach Trump.”
“. . . (W)e’ll head to every congressional office and public square to declare that nobody is above the law as representatives finalize their positions and senators look on,” the mission statement for the event reads. “Join this historic nationwide mobilization on the eve of Trump’s impeachment vote . . . to demonstrate to our lawmakers that their constituents are behind them to defend the Constitution — and that Trump has left them no alternative to uphold their oath of office but to support impeachment and removal.”
All events are intended to be family-friendly, nonviolent, and legal.
