OGDENSBURG—Pro Musica Chorus announced the recipients of its 2020 scholarships and the annual Sally Bibbens Scholarship.
A scholarship is given annually at Ogdensburg Free Academy in memory of Sally Bibbens, who co-founded the chorus in 1967 and directed the group for many years. The 2020 Bibbens Scholarship is awarded to Hailey Weber who has shown excellence in choral music in school and multiple community productions during her high school years. Ms. Weber plans to pursue a career in Musical Theater at Long island University
The Ogdensburg Pro Musica Chorus Scholarship recipients were chosen by their choral teachers for their excellence in choral music at their high schools as well as in community productions. They are Noelle Dutch, Rachel Hill, Masen LaPiene, Abigail Sabre, Angelina Schembry and Sarah Weaver. Ms. Dutch, who attended Ogdensburg Free Academy plans to study political science at SUNY Binghamton. Mss. Sabre and Weaver of Madrid-Waddington Central School have chosen to pursue careers in the medical field. Neuro Science at St. Lawrence University is the choice of Ms. Weaver. Ms. Sabre will attend SUNY Plattsburgh for BioMedicine with a goal of Nursing. Mr. LaPiene of Morristown will be moving into employment through the Masonry Union, applying in the future through their college paid work experience.
Rachel Hill, Canton Central School, and Angelina Schembry, a graduate of Lisbon central School, have shared their voices as members of the Pro Musica Chorus for the past two years. The members wish them well in their future plans as they begin their college careers at SUNY Canton for Ms. Hill and at SUNY Plattsburgh where Ms. Schembry will study Computer Science.
A few years ago, some of the future 2020 high school scholarship winners were chosen by their elementary school music teachers to sing with Pro Musica in the annual Spring and Christmas concerts.
Funds for the scholarships are raised from member dues and proceeds from the Spring and Christmas concerts.
