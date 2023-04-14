SNYE, Quebec — The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service announced Friday that it continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the discovery of eight bodies in the St. Lawrence River on March 30 and 31, including the search for a missing man believed to be connected to the case.
Police have said the eight people come from two families attempting illegal entry into the United States from Canada. The circumstances surrounding the deaths continues to be investigated by the AMPS in collaboration with Homeland Security Investigations in Massena. An essential part of this investigation is determining whether this travel was facilitated by an individual or individuals, police said.
The investigation is still in its early stages, and police are still trying to determine the timeline of events that resulted in the deaths.
On April 12, the AMPS seized two vehicles believed to be related to the case. The two vehicles were seized separately, from different locations. Sealed search warrant applications have been obtained to examine the vehicles.
Akwesasne Mohawk Police did not release information on the registered owners of the vehicles. The seizures were executed on Cornwall Island in Ontario and in Snye, Quebec.
According to the statements issued Friday, police have identified persons of interest and have made attempts to locate and speak with them.
The AMPS investigation continues into the whereabouts of Akwesasne man Casey Oakes, 30, who was last seen boarding a boat on March 29 and was reported missing on March 30.
Oakes is still missing, and police are concerned for his well-being.
The local waterways were searched from March 30 to April 5 with the assistance of the Canadian Coast Guard, Hogansburg/Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department and other local law enforcement agencies.
Oakes is described as an indigenous man, approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and roughly 190 pounds. Police say he has a slim build, brown hair, brown eyes, and possibly unshaven facial hair.
The AMPS Snowmobile All-Terrain Vessel Enforcement Team is searching for any signs of Oakes while regularly patrolling waterways.
Police ask anyone with information to contact AMPS at 613 575-2340 or submit a secure tip by email at tips@akwesasne.ca.
Anyone with information that would help investigators and would like to remain anonymous can call the Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
“Even the smallest bit of information could be significant,” said Acting Staff Sgt. Detective Kariwate Mitchell.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.