Investigation into 8 border deaths still on

Casey Oakes. Akwesasne Police photo.

SNYE, Quebec — The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service announced Friday that it continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the discovery of eight bodies in the St. Lawrence River on March 30 and 31, including the search for a missing man believed to be connected to the case.

Police have said the eight people come from two families attempting illegal entry into the United States from Canada. The circumstances surrounding the deaths continues to be investigated by the AMPS in collaboration with Homeland Security Investigations in Massena. An essential part of this investigation is determining whether this travel was facilitated by an individual or individuals, police said.

