CANTON — A donation-based program aimed at providing necessary technologies to quickly locate individuals with cognitive disorders who are prone to the life threatening behavior of wandering was at the center of a July 14 event.
In a news release Tuesday, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office thanked attendees and those who donated to the Project Lifesaver event in the village, with a special thank you to Lea Hance for bringing the idea forward and being the main organizer of the event.
“The program is not a county budget line item and it relies on donations and funding from those who are able to pay for the necessary supplies and through supplies that have come through State funding earmarked for this program,” the news release stated.
The event included craft, food and activity vendors with use of the event venue made possible by permission of the Canton First Presbyterian Church, the Church on the Park.
Founded in 1999 in Chesapeake, Va., Project Lifesaver International provides wrist or ankle transmitter bands for clients to wear.
“If an enrolled client goes missing, the caregiver notifies their local Project Lifesaver Agency and a trained emergency team responds to the wanderer’s area,” the sheriff’s release stated. “The first responders will then use the client’s individualized frequency to locate the individual ... ‘bringing loved ones home.’”
Anyone with interest in donating to or using Project Lifesaver can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (315) 379-2365.
