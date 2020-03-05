POTSDAM — The most recent list of preliminary and secondary projects being considered for Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding in the village of Potsdam has been compiled.
The DRI Local Planning Committee met on Feb. 20 and a second DRI public open house was held Tuesday night.
A full list of 47 proposed projects submitted for DRI funding consideration can be found at the Village of Potsdam DRI website at https://potsdamdri.com/call-for-projects/.
That list has been reduced to 11 projects that the committee put on a preliminary projects list and 12 projects placed on the “additional projects for consideration,” as more information was needed.
“The DRI consultant team are refining the proposed project list based on LPC feedback and information from project sponsors, and are working to shape and strengthen the viable projects to determine which projects will be recommended for the $9,700,000 in DRI project funding,” according to an emailed statement from state Department of State Public Information Officer Mercedes Padilla.
The projects vary in size, scale and cost. The website is thorough in listing each of the 47 projects, their sponsors, the name of the projects, locations — if applicable — a description of the project, its cost, how much the sponsor is seeking from the DRI grant to pay for the project and what percentage of the project cost that balances out to.
Below is the updated list of the 11 preliminary projects and 12 being considered as secondary, the subheadings those projects fall under, the funding costs, and what the ask is in DRI funding to help fund those projects, which will be studied during the March 17 LPC meeting to consider public feedback.
Preliminary Projects List
Public Improvement Projects:
* A $1,668,500 multimodal Downtown Riverwalk Trail along the Raquette River with lighting, bike racks, benches, exercise stations, public art and wayfinding.
* A $2,969,675 Downtown Streetscape Enhancement Project on the Market Street National Historic Register District that would make streetscape improvements in the Market Street Historic District, including intersection and safety improvements, street lighting, trees, wayfinding and bioretention.
* A $2,543,863 St. Lawrence Whitewater Park on the Raquette River just below the East Hydro-Station that would be a whitewater canoe/kayak park.
The village is asking for 100 percent funding from the DRI grant on those three projects.
Proposed New Development & Rehabilitation of Downtown Buildings:
* A business expansion of the North Country Children’s Museum (Phase III) into a second floor at 10 Raymond St., sponsored by Sharon Vegh Williams. The project costs $1,855,000, and $1,355,000 is being sought in DRI funding.
* A relocation and expansion project sponsored by Erica LaFountain to move the Potsdam Food Co-op to 63 Market St. Business including acquisition of the new property, renovation, equipment and marketing. The project costs $2,807,188 and $1,398,050 is being sought in DRI funding.
* A business expansion of Scoops ice cream called “The Sandstone” at 22 Main St., sponsored by Duane Pelkey, which would include indoor breakfast/lunch dinner, additional products. The project costs $250,000 and $117,500 is being sought in DRI funding.
* Repairs and alterations to the facade of the exterior of Roxy Theatre, 20 Main St., sponsored by Jeffry Szot. The project costs $114,558 and $57,279 is being sought in DRI funding.
* Exterior/interior improvements to 59 Market St. sponsored by Nicholas Zirn/Alice McClure (El Caballo Negro, LLC), including an Americans with Disabilities Act compliant entrance, windows, stairs, roof, basement renovation and creation of multimedia space. The project costs $404,816 and $202,408 is being sought in DRI funding.
* Upgrades to The Clarkson Inn, 1 Main St. sponsored by Clarkson University or its Designated Lessee/Robert Cree, CFO, including building expansion of Clarkson Inn to add 20 rooms, meeting space, fitness room, renovate furniture and fixtures. The project costs $2,500,000 and $600,000 is being sought in DRI funding.
Revolving Grant & Loan:
* The village is also seeking 55 percent grant funding in the amount of $600,000 to put toward a Rebuild Downtown Potsdam revolving grant and loan fund including rent assistance, main street renovation, and a quick-start grant program which costs $1,087,915.
Branding & Marketing:
* Downtown Branding Campaign sponsored by the Village of Potsdam, which includes branding and marketing initiative for Downtown Potsdam including branding development, standards, wayfinding, banners and implementation.
The project costs $131,000 and $125,000 is being sought in DRI funding.
Additional Projects For Consideration
Public Improvement Projects:
* Fall Island Skatepark & Outdoor Art Gallery at Fall Island Park, 17 Maple St., sponsored by North Country Skateboarders to construct a skatepark on Fall Island Park, including outdoor art gallery. The project costs $337,800 and $257,800 is being sought in DRI funding.
Proposed New Development & Rehabilitation of Downtown Buildings:
* Revitalize the Bagelry at 9 Market St., sponsored by Gabe Ockrin, Bagelry, for interior/exterior renovations of Bagelry commercial space. The project costs $238,500 and $178,500 is being sought in DRI funding.
* Pert Building Renovation, 34-36 Market St., sponsored by Frank Sergi, for interior renovation and upgrade of commercial and residential units, including roof and converting student apartments to luxury apartments. The project costs $396,591 and $198,296 is being sought in DRI funding.
* Town House Renovation Project at 38 Market St., sponsored by Lisa Sergi and Frank Spagnolo, for interior/exterior renovation including facade, conversion of existing second- and third-floor vacant commercial space into five, high-end apartments. The project costs $493,421 and $246,711 is being sought in DRI funding.
* Ed Murphy, Benjamin Murphy Associates are sponsoring Market Square Apartments at 20 and 22 Depot St. for the construction of eight apartments and covered parking in Market Square Mall. The project costs $2,962,186 and $1,481,093 is being sought in DRI funding.
* The Transformation of Snell Theater, 41 Elm St., sponsored by Clarkson University or its Designated Lessee/Robert Cree, CFO, for the transformation of a vacant building and construction of a theatre, 59 apartments as well as incubation and office space. The project costs $4,842,125 and $2,201,250 is being sought in DRI funding.
* Congdon Hall creation of material management/ manufacturing space at 56 Main St., sponsored by LC Drives Corp./Devon Sutton, for the installation of heavy equipment for existing and future companies utilizing incubator space. The project costs $5,116,656 and $1,016,656 is being sought in DRI funding.
* St. Lawrence County Arts Council Executive Director Maggie M. McKenna is sponsoring a project seeking to acquire 6-8 Raymond St. for the acquisition and exterior/interior renovation for new North Country Arts Center including windows, floors, restrooms, walls, elevator and equipment for print-making studio. The project costs $1,609,350 and $978,100 is being sought in DRI funding.
* Scott Carroll is sponsoring Project Vu/Blu Dodo, a business expansion for a company, currently located at Clarkson University’s Shipley Center, that produces mixed reality/virtual reality global climate products. It would create three full-time and three part-time positions, cloud services and exhibition space. The project costs $626,000 and $176,000 is being sought in DRI funding.
* Renovation of Damon Hall, 67 Main St., sponsored by Clarkson University/Robert Cree, CFO, for the creation of an advanced manufacturing incubator through exterior/interior renovation, including elevator, windows, utility improvements, parking. The project costs $3,293,500 and $1,655,000 is being sought in DRI funding.
* Restoration of Congdon Hall, 56 Main St., sponsored by Clarkson University/Robert Cree, CFO, for exterior/interior renovation of vacant space including roof, windows, interior construction, dock door, utility upgrades to provide additional incubator space. The project costs $2,842,125 and $2,201,250 is being sought in DRI funding.
* Market Street Historic Facade Project, sponsored by Trezza Reality LLC/Larry Hazen, which would include the sandstone facade and masonry improvements of five historic buildings in the Market Street Historic District including the Arlington Building at 4 Market St., Lee’s Hawaiian Grill at 3 Market St., Maxfield’s Restaurant at 5/7 Market St., Isle of You at 17 Market St. and Cactus Grill and Cantina at 11 Raymond St. The project costs $548,483 and $274,242 is being sought in DRI funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.