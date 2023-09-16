OGDENSBURG – The city of Ogdensburg is putting a bid in for a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) grant and is seeking projects in the downtown area or Marina District to be included.
“The Ogdensburg City Council enthusiastically supports the submission of a DRI Round Seven Application seeking up to $10 million to undertake a bottom-up community planning process and to implement catalytic projects recommended by the Local Planning Committee (LPC),” a resolution adopted by the City Council stated on Sept. 11.
Ogdensburg has applied for the DRI program since 2017 without success.
Now in its seventh round of funding after launching in 2016, the DRI has awarded $700 million to 69 communities in the previous six rounds. An amount of $10 million is awarded to one community in each of the state’s 10 Regional Economic Development Council regions.
The current round of funding will offer $100 million. The communities of Plattsburgh, Watertown, Saranac Lake, Potsdam, Massena, Tupper Lake and Ticonderoga have been DRI recipients.
Interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith said that the awarding of the grants would take sometime this fall.
A boundary for the grant was decided upon, with projects being part of the application being limited to the confluence of the St. Lawrence and Oswegatchie rivers and include the city’s downtown area around City Hall and the Marina District.
The city’s Planning Office is seeking submissions of project proposals to be included in the application.
“Members of the community are welcome and encouraged to submit project proposals which may include not-for-profit or private projects,” stated a Facebook post. Projects eligible for submission must be located in the proposed DRI boundary. “If a project is located outside of the proposed boundary, a thorough justification statement is required. Justification statements should clearly state why a boundary change should be considered,” the post stated. Submissions for any project to be included in the DRI is Friday, Sept. 22. This summer, City Council was also considering applying for funds through the newer NY Forward grant, both that and the DRI are centered around revitalizing downtowns and reinvigorating local and regional economies.
The NY Forward program launched in 2022 and is entering its second round of funding offering $100 million to smaller communities with a focus on hamlets and villages. Unlike the DRI which awards one large award to each region, NY Forward gives up to three awards per region – either two $4.5 million amounts or one $4.5 million award and two $2.25 million awards.
Last year, Waddington, Cape Vincent and Lyons Falls were the North Country recipients of this funding.
The grant application for the DRI is due Sept. 29.
