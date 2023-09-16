Projects sought for city’s DRI application

The City of Ogdensburg is seeking projects that could be included in its Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) application. Pictured is a boundary map, provided by the Planning Office, that outlines the portions of the city included. The deadline for project submissions to the Planning Office is Friday, Sept. 22.

OGDENSBURG – The city of Ogdensburg is putting a bid in for a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) grant and is seeking projects in the downtown area or Marina District to be included.

“The Ogdensburg City Council enthusiastically supports the submission of a DRI Round Seven Application seeking up to $10 million to undertake a bottom-up community planning process and to implement catalytic projects recommended by the Local Planning Committee (LPC),” a resolution adopted by the City Council stated on Sept. 11.

